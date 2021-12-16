HP adjudged 1st in implementation of Crime & Criminal Tracking Network & Systems

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has been awarded the first position among hill states in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), an official spokesperson said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and his team for their effort. It was announced Thursday at a Conference on Good Practices in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). The virtual event was hosted at the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), New Delhi and was attended by senior police officers of all states and union territories.

The chief minister said the state police's stellar performance in the field of CCTNS would boost the confidence of HP Police in using technology in day to day policing.

This is a national level award for hilly states and Himachal Pradesh has been declared the best performing state amongst the 10 hilly states for a second year in succession.

CCTNS is a Central government project for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance.

There are 22 different parameters/criteria viz hardware/software deployment, network connectivity, data migration, capacity building etc. to decide this award. CCTNS was conceptualised in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attack and it aims to integrate all the data and records of crime into a core application software (CAS), spread across 29 states and 7 union territories of the country.

The project envisages interconnecting of about 15.000 police stations and additional 5000 offices of supervisory police officers across the country.

It involves training of police personnel and setting up of citizen portal to provide services to citizens.

It entails digitisation of data related to FIR registration, investigation and charge sheets in all police stations.

It would help in developing a nationwide database of crime and criminals.

