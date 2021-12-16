132M EUR would be earned through launching of foreign satellites on commercial basis: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, ISRO has signed six agreements with four countries for launching foreign satellitesduring 2021-2023.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that about 132 Million Euros would be earned through launching of these foreign satellites on a commercial basis.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through its commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Govt. of India company under Department of Space (DOS), has been launching satellites belonging to other countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), on a commercial basis.

NSIL as on date has signed six Launch Service Agreements with customers from four countries for launching foreign satellites into space on-board PSLV during 2021-2023.

A total number of 124 indigenous satellites have been put into Earth's orbit including 12 student satellites.

In another written reply to a similar question in the Rajya Sabha today, DrJitendra Singh informed that starting from 1999 till date, a total of 342 foreign satellites belonging to 34 countries have been successfully launched onboard Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on a commercial basis.

The Minister said that through launching of foreign satellites on-board Indian launch vehicle, India has earned a Foreign Exchange revenue of approx. 35 Million USD and 10 Million Euros during last 3 years (i.e., 2019- 2021). The type of foreign satellites that were launched through Indian Launch Vehicle includes satellites primarily for Earth Observation, Scientific and Technology demonstration purposes.

(With Inputs from PIB)