SSLV to provide payload capability of 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, ISRO is developing a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with private participation to be launched in 1st quarter of 2022.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the SSLV will provide a payload capability of 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit.

The Minister said that the development of SSLV is in the final stages and the first developmental flight of SSLV is targeted during the first quarter of 2022. He said, the Government has sanctioned a total cost of Rs.169 Crores for the development project including the development & qualification of the vehicle systems and the flight demonstration through three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 & SSLV-D3).

DrJitendra Singh said that the hardware & structures for the SSLV development project including the solid motor cases, nozzle sub-systems, mandrels for the casting of solid motors, inter-stage structures, actuator motors & fixtures will be realized through private industry.

The development of SSLV has been primarily envisaged to realize a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency and quick turnaround capability in order to cater to the growing opportunity in the global launch services market for small satellites.

(With Inputs from PIB)