Accenture revenue tops estimates on cloud, security services demand

IT consulting firm Accenture Plc exceeded first-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday, riding a digital transformation wave with more clients seeking its cloud and security services.

Revenue for the quarter ended Nov. 30 was $14.97 billion, compared with analysts average estimate of $14.19 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

