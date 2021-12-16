Left Menu

OnePlus 10 Pro to come with better selfie camera, faster charging

The OnePlus 10 series is expected to arrive around the end of Q1 2022, and some leaks have revealed a few of the key specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:24 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro to come with better selfie camera, faster charging
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The OnePlus 10 series is expected to arrive around the end of Q1 2022, and some leaks have revealed a few of the key specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro. According to Digital Chat Station, many of the specs will be identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the new phone will have a better selfie camera and 80W wired charging support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will inherit the 6.7" LTPO AMOLED panel of 120Hz refresh rate of the OnePlus 9 Pro as well as the punch hole in the upper left corner, reported GSM Arena. However, this time the front-facing shooter will have a 32MP sensor. Around the back the 48MP wide, 50MP ultrawide and 8MP 3x telephoto camears will be retained, although some of them might get new sensors.

The wireless charging will go up to 50W. The rumour for 80W wired charging is in line with a previous report that the Oppo Find X4 Pro is getting 80W, the two companies sharing a lot of R&D and manufacturing resources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021