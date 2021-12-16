Left Menu

Huawei's P50 Pocket is launching this month

Huawei is going to announce a new foldable phone later this month, called the Huawei P50 Pocket.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:42 IST
Huawei's P50 Pocket is launching this month
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Huawei is going to announce a new foldable phone later this month, called the Huawei P50 Pocket. According to The Verge, unlike its previous Mate X foldables, which fold from a device the size of a tablet into a smartphone, the P50 Pocket has a clamshell design that folds out to the size of a smartphone. It's a similar design to Samsung's Z Flip devices or the Motorola Razr.

As per reports, leaked pictures of the P50 Pocket make it look like a stylish little foldable. It appears to have a similar dual-ring camera bump to the Huawei P50, but its lower ring has been repurposed to work as a small external screen, which appears to be able to show notifications or work as a camera viewfinder. As per The Verge, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and available colours include silver and gold.

Huawei is of course no stranger to foldable devices and has previously released the Mate X, Mate XS, and Mate X2. But these use a folding form-factor that some have compared to a hotdog bun. In contrast, the new P50 Pocket looks to be using what's been called a hamburger-style design. The source only mentions a Chinese launch, and it's unclear if or when the P50 Pocket could see a global release.

Huawei is yet to offer its latest flagship smartphone, the P50, outside of China following its launch in July, and the company is still subject to US sanctions that both limit its ability to source hardware components and mean it can't preinstall Google's apps and services on its phones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021