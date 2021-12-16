Left Menu

Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) early access application open for GT Neo 2

The applications will be accepted in batches and only limited seats are available to ensure an optimal beta testing program, the Chinese smartphone maker said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:43 IST
Image Credit: Realme community

Realme has opened the application channel for Realme GT Neo 2 users to enroll in the Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta program, giving them a chance to experience the latest OS ahead of its official release.

Based on Android 12, the Realme UI 3.0 brings a new UI with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, Omojis that let you create your own 3D avatars with customized looks, new features to help protect your privacy, and improvements across the entire system.

Before applying for the Realme UI 3.0 early access program, make sure that your Realme GT Neo 2 is not rooted and the available phone storage is more than 10 GB. In addition, your phone's battery level should be above 60% and it should be updated to the required UI version i.e. RMX3370_11.A.05.

How to apply for the program?

To apply for the early access program, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz.

