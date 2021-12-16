Left Menu

Oppo Find N unreleased colours revealed

Oppo Find N is the new foldable of the moment with its compact stature, flagship specs and gap-less folding screen. It only comes in three official colourways - black, white and purple.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:21 IST
Oppo Find N unreleased colours revealed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Oppo Find N is the new foldable of the moment with its compact stature, flagship specs and gap-less folding screen. It only comes in three official colourways - black, white and purple. According to GSM Arena, Oppo also considered a bunch more options as evident by newly leaked images of the unreleased Find N models.

There's a more eye-catching purple variant with refracting properties, a muted pink variant and a light blue model as well as catchy teal and beige options too. That's not all, Oppo also made vegan leather variants in grey, beige and dark blue with the latter two sporting two-tone looks.

As per GSM Arena, some of these unreleased models also have differently textured camera housings only that add to their cool factor. Oppo's vegan leather Find X2 was one of the favourite devices of 2020 in terms of build with its faux leather material adding durability and a soft reassuring feeling when handling the device.

One can only imagine how the vegan leather Find N would handle but alas it seems these projects were scrapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021