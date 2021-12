Manned scientific submersible proposed for deep ocean exploration: Centre

Under the 'Deep Ocean Mission' launched by the Centre, a manned scientific submersible has been proposed to be developed for deep ocean exploration, the Ministry of Earth Science informed on Thursday. According to the Ministry, the project is named 'Samudrayaan'.

National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), an autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had developed and tested a 'personnel sphere' for a manned submersible system for a 500-metre water depth rating, the statement said. Personnel Sphere of 2.1m diameter to be used as a crew module up to 500 m water depth has been developed using mild steel and tested up to 600 m water depth in the Bay of Bengal using the research Vessel Sagar Nidhi during October 2021, the release read.

One Titanium alloy personnel sphere for a manned submersible system for 6000-metre water depth rating is under development in association with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, Thiruvananthapuram, it added. (ANI)

