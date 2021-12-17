Left Menu

Fox News loses bid to dismiss Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 05:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 05:02 IST
Fox News Network on Thursday lost an effort to dismiss a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc, a voting machine company that says the television network defamed it by amplifying conspiracy theories about its technology.

In a written ruling, Delaware court judge Eric Davis said Dominion had sufficiently alleged it was defamed by Fox News' election coverage and the case should proceed toward trial.

