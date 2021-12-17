Left Menu

U.S. still undecided on further restricting China's SMIC - sources

Updated: 17-12-2021 07:28 IST
U.S. still undecided on further restricting China's SMIC - sources

The Biden administration has still not decided whether to block more sales of U.S. technology to Chinese chipmaker SMIC, but raised the possibility of discussing with allies further restrictions on selling chip-making equipment to China, sources familiar with a Thursday meeting on the topic said.

Officials at the meeting of deputies from various U.S. agencies talked about a proposal to toughen sales to SMIC and other chipmakers in China, the sources said.

