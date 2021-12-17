Mobileye launches first autonomous on-demand service in Paris

Intel's self-driving car unit Mobileye has partnered with RATP Group, one of the largest urban transport operators in the world, to launch its first autonomous on-demand service in Paris. The company has obtained an AV testing permit to drive its autonomous robotaxis on the streets of the French capital.

Autonomously driving the roads of Paris is yet another milestone on the way to realizing our vision of self-driving inclusive mobility. We are happy to have not only gained the testing permit, but also strong partners in Paris. Johann Jungwirth, vice president of mobility-as-a-service at Mobileye.

Mobileye's AV on-demand service is providing employees from Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann the ability to request or schedule a ride to work four days a week via the Moovit app. Each Mobileye AV test vehicle is able to transport two passengers at a time, plus a Mobileye safety driver and an RATP co-pilot.

Passengers who are part of the pilot will be among the first consumers to ride in a Mobileye AV, and the first to hail a robotaxi using the Moovit app, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Mobileye added New York City to its rapidly expanding global AV testing program. The Intel subsidiary is expected to launch commercial robotaxi services under the MoovitAV brand in Munich and Tel Aviv in 2022.

Commenting on this development, Côme Berbain, director of Innovation for RATP Group, said, "As a leading operator of autonomous mobility, we are very happy to offer to our client Galeries Lafayette a new mobility service by associating our know-how with Mobileye. This is an opportunity for the RATP Group to test a new use case, an autonomous car service for companies, but also to test the vehicle's autonomous technology for possible integration on other transport modes such as a bus or minibus."