HAL bags ADE-DRDO supply order for 'ABHYAS' target platform

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Friday said it has secured an order for manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing, and supply of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) System, known as 'ABHYAS', from Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), DRDO. Post successful completion of this initial order, HAL said in a statement it would be identified as Development-cum-Production Partner (DPP) for the supply of this target system along with a private firm (50 percent of the volume). The platform is estimated to have a large requirement from the tri-services, and DRDO laboratories for evaluation trials of missile programs, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL. ABHYAS was first successfully flight-tested in May 2019 and subsequent evaluation trials are being conducted by ADE, DRDO. ''This order would mark the beginning of series production of ABHYAS,'' the statement said. ABHYAS is designed and developed by DRDO's ADE, Bengaluru.

The air vehicle is launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle. It is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed. The target aircraft is equipped with Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control, it was stated. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check-out of air vehicles is done using a laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS), the statement added.

