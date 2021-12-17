Malaysia’s DNB starts 5G services on Ericsson-built network

Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has launched commercial 5G services on the 5G network deployed by Ericsson, the Swedish multinational announced on Friday.

5G services are now available in parts of Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur. It is planned to reach approximately 40 percent coverage in populated areas by the end of 2022 and subsequently will be extended nationwide to cover other urban and rural areas and industrial parks, with DNB targeting 80 percent coverage in populated areas by 2024.

With its higher speed, ultra-low latency and reliability, the 5G network will ensure that DNB can deliver a leading, world class 5G network and experience for users in Malaysia. It will also help the country achieve its objectives of transforming the country into a digital economy. David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh

According to an Ericsson-commissioned study, the deployment of 5G in Malaysia will serve as an economic and innovation driver for the country, enhancing the nation's global and regional competitiveness, accelerate Industry 4.0 and enable new digital services in the consumer and enterprise spaces.

The partnership spans delivery of energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing. The scope also includes cloud-native 5G Core apart from 5G RAN nationwide. The Swedish firm will also manage the unique requirements of a single wholesale network with its leading Managed Services offering, Ericsson Operations Engine, which will enhance the performance of DNB's network.

Commenting on this partnership, Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India, "Ericsson is fully committed to supporting DNB for the 5G project in Malaysia because we believe in the value that it will deliver to Malaysia. We will ensure that the DNB network not only becomes a showcase of 5G experience in the region but also as a shining example of what technology innovation can offer."

The Swedish network equipment provider was selected as DNB's 5G network equipment provider (NEP) in July 2021.