OnePlus announces Buds Z2 with noise cancellation, longer battery life

OnePlus has recently announced the successors to last year's much-loved budget-friendly Buds Z. As per GSM Arena, the Buds Z2 looks exactly like the original version, but they offer significant upgrades like active noise cancellation (ANC) and longer battery life

OnePlus has provided a 40 mAh battery in each bud. It promises 5 hours of non-stop playback with ANC on and 7 hours without ANC. On the other hand, the charging case, packs a 520 mAh cell, charges over USB-C and provides enough juice to the buds for 5-hour-long playback in just 10 minutes.

According to GSM Arena, a transparency mode is also available in the buds, cutting off the ANC for the moment when a user needs to be aware of your surroundings. Considering the sound quality, there should reportedly be a pretty small difference between the Buds Z2 and the Buds Pro as the company says the same 11mm dynamic drivers found in the Buds Pro are available here as well.

Like the rest of the OnePlus Buds, these ones will offer better integration with OnePlus-made phones. However, if a user has a different brand of phone, then they can change the settings using the HeyMelody app. As per GSM Arena, the price for a pair of Buds Z2 is USD 99 with the only available colour option being Pearl White.

Obsidian Black colour is also on the way but should be available sometime next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)