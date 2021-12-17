Left Menu

Road ministry, MapmyIndia collaborate for road safety technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:35 IST
Road ministry, MapmyIndia collaborate for road safety technologies
  • Country:
  • India

The Union road transport ministry, IIT Madras and MapmyIndia on Friday signed a pact for collaboration in driver and road safety technologies space, and jointly launched free-to-use-navigation app service for people.

In a statement, MapmyIndia, a provider of advanced digital maps, said that the MapmyIndia app provides road safety alerts to users about upcoming accident hazards while driving.

By using this navigation app, users will get voice and visual alerts about upcoming accident-prone zones, speed breakers, sharp curves, potholes etc, to ensure they can drive carefully and avoid accidents, it added. Further through the app, users and authorities can also report and broadcast accidents, unsafe areas, road and traffic issues on the map to help benefit other users, which will be analysed by IIT Madras and MapmyIndia and will then be used by the government to improve road conditions in future.

The statement said that the MapmyIndia had won the government of India's Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021