Ericsson, Telstra set new uplink speed record on commercial 5G network

The demo was conducted at Telstra's 5G Innovation Centre (5GIC) using its commercial network. They achieved a theoretical maximum uplink speed of 986 Mbps, integrating four component 100MHz carriers of mmWave, combining with the 100MHz of 3.6GHz spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:44 IST
Ericsson, claims to have achieved a new 5G milestone, reaching an uplink data speed of close to 1Gbps - the highest uplink peak rate ever recorded on a commercial network - during a live demo in Queensland, Australia.

Achieved in partnership with Telstra, and Qualcomm Technologies, thigh uplink data speed will enable Telstra to more than double the current uplink throughput in its 5G network, paving the way for more seamless experiences in use cases that involve uploading vast amounts of data such as live video streaming and social media content sharing.

For this demo, a smartphone form-factor test device powered by Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System was used with Ericsson New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation software. Ericsson's NR-DC combines 5G frequency ranges below 7.125 GHz (mid-band, Time Division Duplex, TDD) and above 24.25 GHz (high-band TDD).

An uplink speed of close to 1Gbps using NR-DC and four-component carrier aggregation is the latest in a series of 5G milestones we have achieved in collaboration with Telstra and Qualcomm Technologies. This means users can enjoy vastly improved experiences from applications where quicker upload time makes a difference.

Sibel Tombaz, Head of Product Line 5G RAN, Ericsson

