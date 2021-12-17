Left Menu

Manulife postpones back to office move for North American offices -memo

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:06 IST
Manulife postpones back to office move for North American offices -memo

Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Friday pushed its return-to-office date for employees in North America for the time being, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Manulife had earlier planned Jan. 24 as its back to offices date in the U.S.

"We've all been hearing a lot in the news about the Omicron variant, and its implications for gatherings in the coming weeks and beyond," the insurer said in the memo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021