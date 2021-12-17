Manulife postpones back to office move for North American offices -memo
Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Friday pushed its return-to-office date for employees in North America for the time being, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Manulife had earlier planned Jan. 24 as its back to offices date in the U.S.
"We've all been hearing a lot in the news about the Omicron variant, and its implications for gatherings in the coming weeks and beyond," the insurer said in the memo.
