Left Menu

German media authorities say RT DE does not have proper licence

Eva Flecken, director of the MABB media authority in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg, said RT DE had not applied for nor received a broadcasting licence from MABB. RT DE, which has until the end of the year to respond to the proceedings, said on its website that it had been granted a licence for cable and satellite transmissions in Serbia, which under the ECTT (European Convention on Transfrontier Television) convention allows it to broadcast in Germany.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:24 IST
German media authorities say RT DE does not have proper licence
  • Country:
  • Germany

German media authorities said on Friday that they have initiated proceedings against Russian broadcaster RT's German-language branch for operating in the country without the proper licence. Eva Flecken, director of the MABB media authority in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg, said RT DE had not applied for nor received a broadcasting licence from MABB.

RT DE, which has until the end of the year to respond to the proceedings, said on its website that it had been granted a licence for cable and satellite transmissions in Serbia, which under the ECTT (European Convention on Transfrontier Television) convention allows it to broadcast in Germany. Flecken said that based on the MABB's preliminary assessment, however, such a licence was not sufficient.

RT said its new channel 'RT auf Sendung' was blocked on Thursday, just five hours after its launch, prompting Russia's communications regulator to write to Google's management team urging it to restore access.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021