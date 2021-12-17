Realme UI 3.0 Early Access application open for Realme 8 Pro

Realme has invited Realme 8 Pro users to enroll in the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta program. The program allows users to experience the whole new features of the latest OS version ahead of its official release.

To participate in the early access beta, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz.

Before joining the program, make sure that your phone is not rooted and the available phone storage is more than 10GB. Also, do not forget to backup your personal data to prevent any loss. Your phone's battery level should be above 60% and it should be updated to the required UI version i.e. RMX3081_11.C.09.

As always, the seats are limited and applications will be accepted in batches.

The Early Access for #realmeUI 3.0 has now been rolled out for the users of #realme8Pro.Seamless Fun for everyone!https://t.co/TYCpcz9dLy pic.twitter.com/gI1czGyLAp — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 17, 2021

Realme 8 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch front camera. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset is equipped with a quad rear camera module that houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel B&W camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The Realme 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast-charging technology that delivers 75 percent charge in 30 minutes. The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.