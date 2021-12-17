Left Menu

Realme UI 3.0 Early Access application open for Realme 8 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:40 IST
Realme UI 3.0 Early Access application open for Realme 8 Pro
Image Credit: Realme

Realme has invited Realme 8 Pro users to enroll in the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta program. The program allows users to experience the whole new features of the latest OS version ahead of its official release.

To participate in the early access beta, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz.

Before joining the program, make sure that your phone is not rooted and the available phone storage is more than 10GB. Also, do not forget to backup your personal data to prevent any loss. Your phone's battery level should be above 60% and it should be updated to the required UI version i.e. RMX3081_11.C.09.

As always, the seats are limited and applications will be accepted in batches.

Realme 8 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch front camera. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset is equipped with a quad rear camera module that houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel B&W camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The Realme 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast-charging technology that delivers 75 percent charge in 30 minutes. The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021