OnePlus 9/9 Pro get new OxygenOS 12 update with December security patch

Earlier this month, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePus 9 Pro. However, the company pulled the update due to several issues reported by early adopters.

Now, OnePlus is rolling out a fresh OxygenOS 12 update to address these issues including freeze issues, display problems, among others. The latest update also brings along the December 2021 Android security patch to both devices.

"In this build, we concentrated on solving the issues that were most reported recently, including the failure to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios, phone notifications not being visible, freeze issues, some display problems, etc.," OnePlus said.

Below is the complete changelog for the new OxygenOS 12 update:

Changelog

System Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking Optimized system power consumption to extend the battery life Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12



Camera Improved the startup speed of the application Improved the image effect of the rear camera



Network Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios



The update is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users today, with a broader roll out to commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Builds

OnePlus 9

IN LE2111_11_C.39

NA LE2115_11_C.39

OnePlus 9 Pro