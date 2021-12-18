U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea cable
The Biden administration on Friday recommended the Federal Communications Commission grant Alphabet's Google and Facebook-parent Meta licenses for an undersea cable.
The companies entered into national security agreements to protect data on the Pacific Light Cable Network system, an undersea fiber optic cable system that will connect the United States, Taiwan and the Philippines. The agreements will protect "U.S. persons’ privacy and security through terms that reflect the current threat environment," the Justice Department said.
