Left Menu

India’s security dynamics involve multifaceted threats: IAF Chief

Indias security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 10:48 IST
India’s security dynamics involve multifaceted threats: IAF Chief
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that the nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday said India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges which will require building multi-domain capabilities.

Delivering his address at the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal near here, Chaudhari said the Air Force is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent air force with many new injections such as Rafale jets, Apache helicopters, and a wide variety of sophisticated or sophisticated systems.

"The nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes. New technology and radically new doctrines have emerged in the last few years. India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges. It will require us to build multi-domain capabilities and execute all our operations simultaneously and in shortened time frames" Chaudhari said.

Expressing grief over the untimely demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 other armed forces officials in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, he said the parade chose to cut down many events as a mark of respect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021