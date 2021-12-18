India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'
India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni P from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said. The Agni P is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.
India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said. The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said. ''Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,'' the DRDO said in a statement. This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, it added.
