India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'

India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.

The test was conducted at 11.06 am. ''Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,'' the DRDO said in a statement.

This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, it said. The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful missile test and expressed happiness for the excellent performance of the system.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the efforts of the team for the second flight trial with many additional features.

The country had, for the first time on June 28, successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)