Xbox Free Play Days: These games are free to play this weekend

Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game are back on Free Play Days. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play these titles for free until Sunday, December 19 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Let's quickly take a look at the games!

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Forge your destiny as a legendary Spartan hero in the lush world of Ancient Greece. From the heights of snowy mountain peaks to the depths of the Aegean Sea, explore an entire country full of untamed environments and cities, at the peak of Greece's Golden Age. Discover a world rich with myths and legends. From ancient rituals to famed statues, come face-to-face with Greece's legendary figures and discover the truth behind the myths.

Demonstrate your extraordinary warrior abilities in large-scale battles, fight through naval fleets, and uncover hidden treasures in an ever-changing world that is shaped by your choices. Customize the look of your ship and recruit crewmembers with unique perks, tailoring naval combat to your style.

If you can't get enough during the free play weekend, the game will be discounted 75% for a limited time period.

Standard Edition ($59.99 SRP) at 75% off:$15.00

Deluxe Edition ($79.99 SRP) at 75% off:$20.00

Gold Edition ($99.99 SRP) at 70% off:$30.00

Ultimate Edition ($119.99 SRP) at 70% off:$36.00

The Fate of Atlantis DLC ($24.99 SRP) at 50% off:$12.50

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game

Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take centre stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy?

Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events, from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball and Boxing, there's always a record to beat and a score to settle.

During this time, you can save up to 50% on Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game.