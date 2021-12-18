Left Menu

More "secure" Hamilton will come back stronger, says Button ahead of Jurassic X Prix

The five-race global voyage highlights the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the worlds most remote locations and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.

PTI | Dorset | Updated: 18-12-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 17:26 IST
More "secure" Hamilton will come back stronger, says Button ahead of Jurassic X Prix
Hamilton Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

JBXE team owner and 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button gave his reaction to an F1 season ''that will go down in history'' ahead of Extreme E's Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, telling SNTV he believes a more ''secure'' Lewis Hamilton will come back stronger in 2022.

The former McLaren F1 driver also gave insight as to his learnings as a team principal in Extreme E, and what he'd learned most about the need to take climate action now.

Extreme E is a radical new racing series, which will see electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues. The five-race global voyage highlights the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the world's most remote locations and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. To minimise local impact, Extreme E races will not be open to spectators, with fans instead invited to follow the action through live TV broadcast, and on social media.

The St. Helena, a former passenger cargo ship, has undergone a multi-million Euro refit to minimise emissions and transform her into Extreme E's operations hub. The ship will be used to transport the championship's freight and infrastructure, including vehicles, to the nearest port, minimising Extreme E's footprint, as well as being used to facilitate scientific research through its on-board laboratory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021