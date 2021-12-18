More "secure" Hamilton will come back stronger, says Button ahead of Jurassic X Prix

JBXE team owner and 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button gave his reaction to an F1 season ''that will go down in history'' ahead of Extreme E's Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, telling SNTV he believes a more ''secure'' Lewis Hamilton will come back stronger in 2022.

The former McLaren F1 driver also gave insight as to his learnings as a team principal in Extreme E, and what he'd learned most about the need to take climate action now.

Extreme E is a radical new racing series, which will see electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues. The five-race global voyage highlights the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the world's most remote locations and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. To minimise local impact, Extreme E races will not be open to spectators, with fans instead invited to follow the action through live TV broadcast, and on social media.

The St. Helena, a former passenger cargo ship, has undergone a multi-million Euro refit to minimise emissions and transform her into Extreme E's operations hub. The ship will be used to transport the championship's freight and infrastructure, including vehicles, to the nearest port, minimising Extreme E's footprint, as well as being used to facilitate scientific research through its on-board laboratory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)