New LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors provide superb HDR and SDR performance

LG Electronics has unveiled new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors that are claimed to provide accurate color reproduction and superb HDR, SDR performance demanded by professional visual effects artists, video editors and other creative industry roles.

The 2022 lineup of LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors, models 32BP95E, 27BP95E, will be available in key markets worldwide starting next month.

Both models come with a slim form factor and a stand that attaches securely to the rear of the display with a simple One-click mechanism. The monitors boast 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

The new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors feature detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods so that they display vibrant colors as intended under the conditions optimal for productivity, the South Korean company says.

Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration. The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries. Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

Below are the key specifications of the 2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors:

Model: 32BP95E

Display - 31.5-inch

HDR - OLED Pixel Dimming HDR | DisplayHDR 400 True Black

Response Time - 1ms

Connectivity - USB-C with Power Delivery 90W | USB x1 Upstream | x 3 Downstream | HDMI | Display Port x2

Model: 27BP95E