Webb, world's most powerful space telescope launching on Dec 24

The James Webb Space Telescope, the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope, is confirmed to launch on December 24, at 7:20 a.m. EST, from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, NASA announced on Saturday.

Webb is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency. ESA is providing the telescope's launch services using the Ariane 5 launch vehicle.

Encapsulation in its rocket nosecone complete, @NASAWebb is set to launch Dec. 24 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.Here are the next steps for the world's most powerful telescope on its way to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/OmDRvvXDrb📸: ©ESA-Manuel Pedoussaut pic.twitter.com/LeYn9eJAwh — NASA (@NASA) December 18, 2021

According to NASA, Webb's launch final readiness review will be held on Tuesday, December 21 and, if successful, roll-out is planned for Wednesday, December 22.

Yesterday, the observatory was encapsulated inside the Ariane 5 rocket's rocket fairing that will launch it to space. The James Webb Space Telescope team has also fixed the connection issue between the observatory and the launch vehicle system.

After launch, Webb will travel to an orbit about one million miles away from Earth and undergo six months of commissioning in space - unfolding its mirrors, sunshield, and other smaller systems. Its revolutionary technology will study every phase of cosmic history - from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

Scientists will use Webb to study planets and other bodies in our solar system to determine their origin and evolution and compare them with exoplanets, planets that orbit other stars. The James Webb Space Telescope will also observe exoplanets located in their stars' habitable zones and determine if and where signatures of habitability may be present.

The orbiting infrared observatory will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope.