Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline remain tiny

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to an hourly volume of only 366,734 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) comparing with more than 1,200,000 kWh/h on Saturday and more than 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday. Flows on the pipeline, a major route for Russian gas to Europe via Belarus, are hovering at between 9,000,000 and 12,000,000 kWh/h on average this month.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:59 IST
Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have remained at very low levels early on Monday after a drop on the weekend, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to an hourly volume of only 366,734 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) comparing with more than 1,200,000 kWh/h on Saturday and more than 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday.

Flows on the pipeline, a major route for Russian gas to Europe via Belarus, are hovering at between 9,000,000 and 12,000,000 kWh/h on average this month. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not respond to a request for comment.

Gazprom has not booked volumes for transit via the pipeline for December and buys the capacity at daily auctions. Nominations for Monday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 953,313.0 megawatt hours (MWh), or 89.97 million cubic metres, similar to levels so far in December.

