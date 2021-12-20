Left Menu

Google announces India-focused cohort of GNI Newsroom Leadership program

The India-focused GNI Newsroom Leadership program will be conducted virtually and will be free of charge for successful applicants. Newsroom leaders working and living in India will gain skills and knowledge to make better strategic decisions for their newsrooms and audiences. Each Fellow will also work on a specific project during the year that is relevant to their newsroom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:35 IST
The Google News Initiative (GNI), in collaboration with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, has announced the first India-focused cohort of the Newsroom Leadership program, a six-month virtual program aimed at enhancing the leadership skills and nimble decision-making capacity of newsroom leaders.

The virtual program will teach newsroom leaders how to lead through change, identify and build on opportunities for entrepreneurship, and further diversity and inclusion of underrepresented groups within their newsrooms.

The application window is open until 15 February 2022. Mid-career newsroom leaders working full-time in editorial positions at news organizations in India can apply for the program. For more details, click here.

"In 2021, the landscape for news, as with businesses across the spectrum, stands altered. Building viable news businesses for the digital world is now a key priority in newsrooms across the globe, with local realities such as the linguistic diversity of a country adding layers that demand localized approaches," Surabhi Malik, Program Director, Google News Initiative India Training Network, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

