China to issue new-year commemorative coins

China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins starting next week in celebration of the new year.

The set of three coins, all legal tenders, includes one gold, one silver and one two-colour copper alloy coins, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The gold and silver coins, with a denomination of 10 yuan (about USD 1.57) and three yuan respectively, feature the national emblem on the obverse, according to the central bank.

On the reverse side, the coins are inscribed with the Chinese character ''Fu,'' which represents happiness and good fortune, decorated with multiple Chinese traditional festive designs, including plum blossoms and eaves of houses, said the statement.

The coins will be issued starting next Tuesday, the central bank said.

The two-colour copper alloy coin, with a denomination of 10 yuan, features the image of a tiger with elements of traditional Chinese paper-cutting patterns and new year prints, said the central bank, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

