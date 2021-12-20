Left Menu

China's online sales queen Viya fined $210 mln for tax evasion

China's "queen of livestreaming" has been fined 1.34 billion yuan ($210.16 million) for tax evasion, tax authorities said on Monday. Internet celebrity Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, was fined for hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020, according to the tax bureau in Hangzhou, a city in southern China.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:13 IST
China's online sales queen Viya fined $210 mln for tax evasion
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China's "queen of livestreaming" has been fined 1.34 billion yuan ($210.16 million) for tax evasion, tax authorities said on Monday.

Internet celebrity Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, was fined for hiding personal income and other offenses in 2019 and 2020, according to the tax bureau in Hangzhou, a city in southern China. She later apologized.

"I'm deeply sorry about my violations of the tax laws and regulations," she said on her Weibo account. "I thoroughly accept the punishment made by the tax authorities." Viya, 36, is known for her ability to sell "anything" via live streaming on the Taobao Live platform. Last year, she sold a rocket launch service for 40 million yuan.

In a recent online shopping festival known as Singles' Day, she sold products worth a total of 8.5 billion yuan (in one evening, according to media reports. Viya is the latest celebrity livestreamer to get caught up in a broad crackdown that initially targeted tech monopolies but has since gone on to take aim at private education, social media platforms, and the culture of celebrity.

Before the crackdown, tax evasion, an age-old practice among China's celebrities, had already sunk the career of several well-known figures in the entertainment industry. Viya, however, represents a new generation of celebrities, whose meteoric rise to fame has been powered by the equally dizzying growth of China's e-commerce sector, many aspects of which have come under regulatory scrutiny.

Two e-commerce live streaming influencers were reported to be under investigation for personal tax evasion last month and were together fined nearly 100 million yuan. Their live streaming services have since closed. Viya was scheduled to conduct a live streaming at 7 p.m. on Monday, focusing on cosmetics. A check of her Taobao live streaming studio showed that a reminder for the event had been removed.

The State Taxation Administration issued a notice in September, announcing measures to strengthen tax administration in the entertainment sector, including live streamers. The office said anyone who reports and corrects tax-related misdoings would be given lighter punishment or even exempt from punishment. More than 1,000 people had taken the initiative to pay tax arrears, according to state media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021