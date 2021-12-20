World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting amid pandemic
The World Economic Forum (WEF) postponed until mid-2022 it's annual meeting that had been due to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in January, the organizers said on Monday.
The event, a meeting point for the world's business and political leaders, has been postponed https://www.weforum.org/press/2021/12/world-economic-forum-s-annual-meeting-2022-deferred in light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak, it said.
