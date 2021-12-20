Science News Roundup: Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth on Monday after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023. The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector, who launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec. 8 along with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, landed on the Kazakh steppe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes north of Halmahera, Indonesia - EMSC
China corners rare-earth market with state-owned mega-enterprise
Navi Mumbai police unearth inter-state racket involved in selling stolen cars; three held
Women sweep UN’s 2021 ‘Champions of the Earth’ awards
Kazakhstan says next Syria talks to focus on situation in country