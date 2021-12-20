Left Menu

Mi Fan Sale 2021: Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 5 now available at discounted prices

New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:34 IST
Mi Fan Sale 2021: Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 5 now available at discounted prices
Image Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi India is currently hosting "No. 1 Mi Fan Sale 2021" wherein the company is offering irresistible deals across categories. During the sale, you can grab the Mi Band 6 and Mi band 5, two of the most popular fitness bands, at a discounted price tag of Rs 3,299 and Rs 1,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 features a pill-shaped 1.56-inch full-screen AMOLED touch display with 152 x 486-pixels resolution and up to 450 nits brightness. It is accompanied by a removable silicone strap.

The fitness band supports SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring, heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress monitoring and women's health-tracking. It also has the PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) health assessment system that creates a customized health evaluation system for each user based on their unique health data.

The Mi Band 6 provides 30 fitness modes including indoor training like stretching and HIIT, fun activities such as Zumba and street dancing and pro sports like gymnastics. It also auto-detects six fitness activities.

Lastly, the Mi Band 6 offers a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge and support magnetic charging. The fitness tracker is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display with 126 x 294-pixels resolution and up to 450 nits brightness. Its battery lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

It supports 11 sports modes including Outdoor running, power walking, cycling, indoor running, pool swimming, freestyle, indoor cycling, elliptical, jump rope, yoga, rowing machine. Health and fitness monitoring features include- 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, women's health and Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI).

The Mi Band 5 is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or OS 10.0 and above.

