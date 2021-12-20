Battleground Mobile India 1.8 update brings new game modes and seasonal events

Krafton has released Battleground Mobile India 1.8 update that brings new game modes as well as various in-game and community events. The update will be available to download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, the South Korean video game developer announced on Monday.

The December update will bring a new 'React Survival' mode wherein players can wear blue tracksuits with different numbers to join the Red Light and Green Light game. The player who gets to the finish line without being detected by the giant Rabbit wins the game.

Players can join React Survival mode from the arcade mode and players can even play by creating a custom room privately to play with their friends.

With this update, the 6 most popular modes in the game, including Metro Royale Mode, will also reopen.

Metro Royale Mode - you can gear up before the match and loot lots of items

- you can gear up before the match and loot lots of items Survive Till Dawn Mode - you can loot items by killing zombies

- you can loot items by killing zombies Virus Infection Mode - you can fight either as a human or zombie

- you can fight either as a human or zombie Heavy Machine Gun 2.0 Mode - offers exciting combat with helicopters and armoured vehicles

- offers exciting combat with helicopters and armoured vehicles Rune Theme Mode - you join the match after choosing 1 out of 3 rune fragments

The Battleground Mobile India 1.8 update will also bring various in-game events and community events celebrating Christmas. The new Mythic Winter themed RPM6 will be available from December 20th, 2021 to January 17th, 2022. Fans can get the Snow Santa Monster Set, Snow Santa Monster UAZ, and Frozen Guardian Set by purchasing the royale pass for 360UC.