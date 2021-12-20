Galaxy S22 series phones to have glass backs

Left Menu

Samsung's all three Galaxy S22 series phones--the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra will all contain glass backs.

Samsung's all three Galaxy S22 series phones--the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra will all contain glass backs.

GSM Arena confirmed the news on Monday, that the Galaxy users who had to struggle with the plastic covers will now get a more reliable material for the upcoming flagship phones.

The Galaxy S22 series is coming in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

