Here's everything you need to know about LG's first gaming laptop

LG Electronics today unveiled its first-ever gaming laptop, LG UltraGear 17G90Q, with a sleek design, premium hardware and everything demanded by today's gamers.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q will be available in the United States and South Korea from early 2022 and thereafter expand to other markets.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q: Specifications and features

The LG UltraGear gaming laptop comes with a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1-millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate. It features an RGB backlit gaming keyboard while the fingerprint reader is integrated with the power button.

Under the hood, the gaming laptop has an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. The LG 17G90Q is fuelled by a 93Wh battery.

Speaking about game-centric features, LG's gaming software, UltraGear Studio, lets users customize gaming-related options and track a variety of performance data, including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate, in real-time. Additionally, users can choose and apply a different color to every single key of the laptop's RGB keyboard.

The LG UltraGear gaming laptop features a 2 Way speaker system ((2.0W x 4) with DTS:X Ultra that accurately conveys the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment. Other features onboard include Wi-Fi 6E & Intel Killer Wireless, FHD webcam with Dual Mic, IR Camera, among others.