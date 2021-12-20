Left Menu

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G acquires certification

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China as a cheaper alternative to its 5G namesake, and now a device with the same moniker is being certified for global sales.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:09 IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G acquires certification
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China as a cheaper alternative to its 5G namesake, and now a device with the same moniker is being certified for global sales. According to GSM Arena, the company received approval from at least two authorities, IMDA in Singapore and the EEC, which is the overseeing organization for several markets in the Eurasian Economic Area.

Tipsters suggest, this new Redmi Note 11 4G phone will have a Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is highly unlikely to get relaunched with the Helio G88 platform since the very same phone is sold in multiple countries under the name Redmi 10 (with one extra 2 MP camera). Other changes might be the memory combinations, which are always different for different markets. As per GSM Arena, if all the specs sans the fourth camera remain the same, we should expect a 6.5" LCD, 50 MP main cam and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging and some reverse wired charging as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021