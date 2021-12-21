Left Menu

U.S. 'disappointed' by verdict against Egyptian activist -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:57 IST
U.S. 'disappointed' by verdict against Egyptian activist -State Department
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is "disappointed" by an Egyptian court's sentencing https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/egyptian-activist-alaa-abdel-fattah-sentenced-five-years-prison-judicial-source-2021-12-20 of Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison on Monday after he was tried on charges of spreading fake news, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

U.S. officials have raised human rights issues with their Egyptian counterparts and have told Cairo that U.S.-Egypt ties can be improved if there is progress on human rights, Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021