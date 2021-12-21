U.S. 'disappointed' by verdict against Egyptian activist -State Department
The United States is "disappointed" by an Egyptian court's sentencing https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/egyptian-activist-alaa-abdel-fattah-sentenced-five-years-prison-judicial-source-2021-12-20 of Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison on Monday after he was tried on charges of spreading fake news, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
U.S. officials have raised human rights issues with their Egyptian counterparts and have told Cairo that U.S.-Egypt ties can be improved if there is progress on human rights, Price said.
