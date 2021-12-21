Left Menu

Meta takes legal action to uncover people behind phishing attacks

When the volume of phishing attacks increased in March this year, Meta joined forces with the relay service to suspend thousands of URLs to the phishing websites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-12-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 08:59 IST
Meta takes legal action to uncover people behind phishing attacks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Meta, formerly Facebook, has filed a federal lawsuit in California court to disrupt phishing attacks that involved the creation of more than 39,000 websites impersonating the login pages of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, the company said on Monday.

According to the company, defendants used a relay service to redirect internet traffic to the phishing websites in a way that obscured their attack infrastructure, enabling them to conceal the true location of the phishing websites, and the identities of their online hosting providers and the defendants.

When the volume of phishing attacks increased in March this year, Meta joined forces with the relay service to suspend thousands of URLs to the phishing websites.

"Reports of phishing attacks have been on the rise across the industry and we are taking this action to uncover the identities of the people behind the attack and stop their harmful conduct. This lawsuit is one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect people's safety and privacy, send a clear message to those trying to abuse our platform, and increase accountability of those who abuse technology," Meta said.

Phishing attacks lure victims to a website that appears to be operated by a trusted entity, however, is a deception, a fake.

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021