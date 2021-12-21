Meta takes legal action to uncover people behind phishing attacks

Meta, formerly Facebook, has filed a federal lawsuit in California court to disrupt phishing attacks that involved the creation of more than 39,000 websites impersonating the login pages of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, the company said on Monday.

According to the company, defendants used a relay service to redirect internet traffic to the phishing websites in a way that obscured their attack infrastructure, enabling them to conceal the true location of the phishing websites, and the identities of their online hosting providers and the defendants.

When the volume of phishing attacks increased in March this year, Meta joined forces with the relay service to suspend thousands of URLs to the phishing websites.

"Reports of phishing attacks have been on the rise across the industry and we are taking this action to uncover the identities of the people behind the attack and stop their harmful conduct. This lawsuit is one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect people's safety and privacy, send a clear message to those trying to abuse our platform, and increase accountability of those who abuse technology," Meta said.

Phishing attacks lure victims to a website that appears to be operated by a trusted entity, however, is a deception, a fake.