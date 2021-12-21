Cellecor launches a new lifestyle range of Smartwatches and Neckbands in India

● Premium and affordable watches and neckbands for everyday use ● Smartwatches are equipped with real-time health monitors and 15 sport modes ● Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity and HD Sound New Delhi, 21 December 2021: Cellecor- A fast-growing mobile handsets entity launched its premium yet affordable range of smart wearables and audio accessories. The brand is introducing durable multi-purpose smart wearables in the Indian Telecom market.

The newly launched IP68 multi-sport model smartwatches- Actfit A2, ActFit A1 Pro, and ActFit A3 Pro incorporate smartphone features and have intelligent motion sensors technology. The sensors keep track of the user’s fitness and lifestyle. The neckband series: NK-1 and NK-2 are equipped with multiple features. The Bluetooth 5.0 provides enhanced connectivity while long battery life provides a non-stop audio experience. The newly launched Smartwatches, starting at INR 2,399 only, and Neckbands, starting at INR 7,99 only, will be available in both online and offline channels from the 29th of December.

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Aggarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Cellecor, said “After winning the trust and belief of our customers and partners over the last decade, we are thrilled about the launch of our smartwatches and audio accessories range. We hope that our maiden attempt into the audio industry lives up to the expectations of the consumers. With our latest expansion into the smart wearables category, we wish to carry forward the vision of delivering premium experiences at an affordable range. Cellecor always believes in meaningful innovations and we hope that our new ActFit and NK series provide our customers with excellence in quality, control and portability.” Features: Smartwatch Series (ActFit A2, ActFit A1 Pro, A3 Pro) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQHvHVoLYYQ ActFit A2 The A2 watch is a multi-sport model watch with IP68 waterproofing, Bluetooth 5.0 and a polymer battery that can last up to 10 days on a full charge. The watch monitors user’s health and lifestyle - blood-oxygen and sleep monitors, pedometer, and sedentary and drink reminders. Its TFT screen's LCD light can be adjusted and its sensors allow quick viewing of the screen on wrist movement (when the wrist is raised or flipped 90 degrees). The user can use his own photos or landscape pictures to customize his watch face. The watch not only notifies the user of phone calls, SMS, and alarm reminders but also allows the use of the ‘Do Not Disturb mode/feature’. A1 Pro A1 Pro is a well-designed multi-sport watch supporting a multi-language interface (like Hindi, English German, French, simple Chinese, and Japanese). It’s a polymer battery that takes only 2-4 hours to charge and has a theoretical standby time of 45-65 days while a normal usage time of 7-10 days. Like any smartwatch, it allows music control and shows up to 10 types of push notifications for calls, text messages, social media, etc. It has a PAH8007 heart rate sensor, breathing training feature, blood oxygen, heart rate and sleep monitor, a pedometer, and a sedentary reminder to help the user keep a check on his health and lifestyle. It has features to find the linked mobile phone and watch device. The movement sensors on the watch that light up the screen and the LCD light on the 1.4 inches HD full-colour square screen can be adjusted. A3 Pro A3 Pro is a specially designed sport model watch with Bluetooth 5.0 and a polymer battery with a normal use time of 7-10 days. This watch is fit for users engaging in light and heavy sports activities, ranging from walking, yoga, swimming, basketball, and mountaineering. It comes with a pedometer, sedentary reminder, sleep and blood oxygen monitor, a stopwatch, and drinks reminder to help the user maintain a healthy lifestyle. The A3 Pro watch has IP68 waterproofing, a TFT/IPS true colour screen whose LCD lightness and off-screen time can be adjusted, a mobile APP-GPS, and a flashlight. It has a lot of smartphone features - weather updates, phone call/SMS notification/rejection/reminder, music control, remote camera and a Do Not Disturb mode.

Under Beat Buds Range Neckband Series (NK-1 and NK-2) NK-1 The NK- 1 neckbands are ergonomically designed earphones with magnetic earplugs that produce HD sound and provide the best listening experience to the user. NK-1 has a playtime of up to 16 hours on a full charge and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure a hassle-free and strong connection with the paired device. NK-2 The NK-2 edgy black and blue coloured earphones come with magnetic earplugs. They are suitable for customers looking for top quality features in a well-designed neckband model. The neckband has Bluetooth 5.0 to secure a stable and fast connection, and run/play for up to 16 hours on a full charge. Price and Availability The products are available both online and offline outlets. It can be purchased online from Amazon and Cellecor websites at a special price starting the 29th of December. The various models of neckbands are priced at ● Neckband NK - 1: INR 7,99/- and ● Neckband NK - 2: INR 7,99/- The Smartwatches variants are priced at: ● ActFit A2: INR 2,399/- ● Smartwatch ActFit A1 Pro: INR 2,650/- and ● Smartwatch A3 Pro: INR 2949/- About Cellecor Cellecor, a fast-growing mobile handset entity in India. It markets quality models of feature phones and mobile accessories at multiple price points. With a market growth rate of over 40 per cent per annum and an annual turnover of over 300 crores, it is rapidly expanding its product portfolio to provide quality mobile products and services at affordable prices. It promises quality and a customer-friendly layout in its new merchandise. At present, the company has 1000+ service centers and 800+ distributor channels across the country to address customer grievances.

Website: https://cellecor.in/ PWR PWR

