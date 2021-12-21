Dhanuka Agritech signs pact with GB Pant University for research in agrochemical

Leading agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Tuesday announced it has signed an MoU with Uttarakhand-based Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology GBPUAT) to jointly conduct research in crop protection chemicals.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Director of Experiment Station Ajeet Singh Nain on behalf of the university, while Ajeet Singh Tomar, vice president (R&D) signed on behalf of Dhanuka Agritech, it said in a statement.

The company said the objective of the MoU includes organizing an awareness program for carrying out agri extension services besides encouraging the use of modern agriculture technologies like drones, artificial intelligence (AI), and precision agriculture.

Under the MoU, Dhanuka Agritech will participate and sponsor the conference and give scholarships to PG students, said Dhanuka Agritech Group Chairman R G Agarwal.

''The tie-up with an institution like G B Pant University will help us promote research activities in agriculture and allied activities. For this purpose, we will also provide scholarships to PG students who are involved in the research work,'' he added. The university will conduct demonstration/adaptive trials of new molecules/products of Dhanuka at its farms as well as farmer's fields and will consider the inclusion of the findings (active ingredient only) into the package of practices.

Recently, the center has released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for use of drone applications to spray agrochemicals.

Further, Dhanuka Agritech said that it will sponsor bioefficacy and phytotoxicity projects to the university for managing insects and pests through drone application. Dhanuka's R&D Division has world-class NABL accredited laboratories.

The company has international collaborations with seven of the world's leading agrochemical companies including the US, Japan, and Europe.

