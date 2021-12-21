udazH, India’s First Portable Molecular Hydrogen Inhaler Launched For Consumers Across The Country

Mumbai, 21 December, 2021: udazH, India’s first portable molecular hydrogen generating machine, has been launched today by well-known Indian Film actress and social worker, Bhagyashree at Mumbai. This Next-Gen Personal Wellness tool is designed with state-of-the-art features will be made available for personal use for consumers across the country. The speciality of the machine is its dual-use technology where two persons can inhale at the same time. “I’ve experienced a subtle uptick in my sense of well-being after using the machine. I’m not looking to resolve or heal any specific physical issues, but optimise my overall health and cognition. Homeostasis is a great word to describe the sense of well-being from an hour’s session with the inhalator each day,” says Bhagyashree sharing her first-hand experience with udazH. Molecular hydrogen is the latest buzzword in the booming wellness industry and its potential as a preventative wellness tool is too big to ignore. It is a gas that is found in trace amounts in the air (0.00005%). It can act as an antioxidant and is thought to protect cells from oxidative stress-related damage. Hydrogen can be inhaled as a gas at low concentrations (1-3%). Since the 2007 discovery that molecular hydrogen (H2) has selective antioxidant properties, multiple studies have shown that H2 has beneficial effects in diverse human diseases. Vast research in recent times indicate that being a smaller, lighter molecule along with its superb bioavailability property, Hydrogen molecule (H2) is the only molecule that can penetrate into sub-cellular level of the body and act as a powerful selective antioxidant. Regulated amounts of Hydrogen gas with a rapid diffusion rate penetrates cell membranes and easily crosses the blood-brain barrier to provide benefits at the sub-cellular level, where other antioxidants are incapable of reaching. “Free radicals are what lead to oxidative stress in our mitochondria and can cause severe damage to both our DNA and our body’s fundamental proteins at molecular level. Although it’s not the first substance to come to mind when most of us think ‘antioxidants’, molecular hydrogen is one of the most powerful antioxidant in existence. H2 selectively neutralizes free radicals, reduce oxidative stress, boost our body’s innate antioxidant production and anti-inflammatory cytokines. Visible results like better skin tone, improvement in lungs activity, and a fresh lease of youthfulness in your body can be clearly observed by yourself after a month of inhalation; explains Dr. Babu Sudhakar, Chairman and Managing Director, Serene Envirotech Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai. Free radicals are unstable atoms formed inside mitochondria (tiny power plants) in each cell of our body. As mitochondria break down the food you eat to generate energy, with the oxygen we breathe, produce free radicals as waste. Out of different free radicals generated, Hydroxyl Radicals are the most dangerous ones and they can cause a lot of damage inside your cells and causing serious illness and aging. The amount of free radicals formed inside the cells directly influenced by the sedentary lifestyle and the polluted environment we live in. Keeping free radicals under control is the fundamental key to health, quality of life and longevity. Imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants can cause cellular oxidative stress and lead to disorders/diseases. Oxidative stress is a marker for many modern diseases. “Since hydrogen inhalation has such a primary effect on the body with its ability to reduce overall oxidative stress, it has a wide range of applications. Many a times, I’ve found that, when a healing protocol has an effect on such a long list of conditions, people get skeptical. udazH is a simple portable molecular hydrogen generating machine, which ensures 99.99 per cent pure and stable hydrogen outflow with zero additives. The H2 generated is scientifically proven to be safe and efficient for human consumption. This cost effective and durable product is easy to handle and boasts an intelligent and simple monitoring and reminder display system adds Dr. Babu Sudhakar. By inhaling the molecular hydrogen generated in udazH, you can provide your cells antioxidant power to combat oxidative stress and support the body’s ability to maintain homeostasis by neutralizing harmful free radicals and boosting the internal antioxidant system. Depending on your health needs and goals, the simple one hour ritual of taking a break with the inhaler might be an incredible investment in your health as also your family health. Regular inhalation of H2 can help elder family members to age gracefully with lesser health problems and reduce dependency on the medication. The core amazing health benefits of Hydrogen inhalation are as follows: • Neutralize free radicals • Balance antioxidant at cellular level • Enhance better skin health and tone • Improves allergies and asthma conditions.

• Revive vital organs performance • Restore energy levels, less body fatigue, faster recovery • Eases autoimmune disease affecting your joints or skin.

• Augment athletic performance, healthy weight management • Rejuvenate overall cellular health • Instill the sense of well-being in your body Unlike therapeutic oxygen which needs to be closely monitored and prescribed through a doctor, hydrogen inhaler can be easily managed at home on your own and the only requirement to operate udazH is purified distilled/deionized water. An overdose of hydrogen has never been reported. In fact, Hydrogen-infused water has been granted Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status by the FDA, which means that it is generally considered safe for human consumption.

