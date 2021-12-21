LG's newest home air care solution delivers personalized comfort

LG has announced a new home air care solution that offers personalized comfort. Designed to meet the needs of today's at-home lifestyle, the LG PuriCare AeroTower will make its world debut at CES 2022.

According to LG, PuriCare AeroTower utilizes the company's Air Valley technology and creates a canyon of air that follows a given surface, resulting in a consistent, comfortable breeze that can be felt throughout the room. The purifier's tapered, vertical vanes are said to only emit 23dB of wind noise and the sleek cylindrical design offers a modern aesthetic that matches well with any type of decor.

The all-new air purifying fan is said to deliver pure, clean air 360 degrees in one of three airflow modes:

Heating Mode - use this mode for a blast of warm air on a chilly day, up to 30 degrees Celsius maximum, capable of increasing the room air temperature by five degrees Celsius in less than 10 minutes.

Fan Mode - this mode produces a refreshing breeze and provides customized comfort with 10 levels of airflow intensity.

Diffusion Mode - this mode ensures optimal quality indoor air in any season, delivering clean, filtered air upward and outward through the Air Guard diffuser for wider, more powerful air circulation.

Our new PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan was designed with today's home lifestyle trend in mind. Whether its cooling, heating or purifying, this device does it all and looks great while doing it. Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG's Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

LG PuriCare AeroTower solution is certified by international testing agencies such as IBR Laboratories for improving indoor air quality. It packs multi-stage True HEPA Filters that captures 99.97 percent of different types of particulates as small as 0.3 microns in size. Additionally, LG UVnano technology, which employs ultraviolet-C light, keeps bacteria at bay.

The LG PuriCare AeroTower air care solution will be available in two colors - Beige and Silver.