Experion Technologies Is Now Great Place to Work - Certified™

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

On having acquired this recognition, Binu Jacob, MD & CEO at Experion Technologies, says, ''Of all the achievements we've celebrated this year, this one is our most proud laurel by far! Experion has always been about the people that work here – every client we win, every project we exceed expectations with, is thanks to the amazing people who commit themselves to our cause of building solutions of unparalleled excellence. To know that every Experionite believes they are valued here, and have found a sanctuary within our walls to learn and grow is the most rewarding news I have received! We will continue to do our very best for our ever-growing family – Experion will always strive to be a place that its people are proud to call home.'' About Experion Technologies Experion is a Digital Product Engineering company with over 15 years of expertise in creating future-adaptive IT solutions. We have served more than 330 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest organizations and some of the sharpest and fastest-growing early-stage companies. Our origins were as a digital product company, and born out of that experience and learning is our current Product Engineering DNA. Despite the pandemic, we have continued to attract clients worldwide and have grown 40% year on year for the last few years. Just last year alone, we increased our revenue in the US by 200%, climbing 1000 ranks on Inc. 5000's list of the fastest-growing private companies. In addition, we've been hiring more resources than ever before, and see ourselves adding at least another 600 by the end of the financial year.

We're always looking for enthusiastic, curious minds to join our highly passionate workforce – learn more about where you could fit in at https://www.experionglobal.com/careers/ About Great Place to Work® The Great Place to Work® Institute's survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

