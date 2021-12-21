Left Menu

Panthira Exchange holds a special event 'Raven Game' with 100,000 RVN prize

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:59 IST
Panthira Exchange holds a special event 'Raven Game' with 100,000 RVN prize

BANGALORE , India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Ravencoin, who won the 'Crypto World Championship' last time, a special event for RVN alone will be held to celebrate her victory at Panthira.

'Raven Game' is a parody of the 'Squid Game', which became popular on Netflix recently, and the winner who survives the final round will receive a total of 100,000 RVN prize money.

The event is scheduled to begin on December 3.

Detailed game methods can be found on their exchange page.

You can find out more about it by visiting this link here: https://panthira.com/events/2021-raven-game.

About Panthira Exchange: Panthira Exchange adopts a variety of advanced technologies, including GSLB, distributed server clusters, hard wallets, and wireless private key hot wallets, providing a secure, reliable and comfortable environment for digital asset trading through Web interfaces and mobile apps.

To find out more about Panthira, you can visit their website here : https://panthira.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714338/Panthira_Ravencoin.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021