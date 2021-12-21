Indigenously developed next-generation AERVs inducted into Army

The first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV) was inducted into the Corps of Engineers of the Army on Tuesday, a defense release said.

Army chief General M M Naravane inducted the vehicles and flagged them off in a ceremony at the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) at Khadki near here.

The system has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Ordnance Factory Medak & Bharat Electronics Limited, Pune.

Despite restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of these vehicles has been on schedule, the release said.

''The vehicle is capable of carrying out reconnaissance of water obstacles and boggy patches for the execution of engineer tasks with capabilities to carry out reconnaissance and provide a real-time update to force commanders,'' it said.

The new AERVs will enhance existing engineer reconnaissance capabilities of the Army and ''would be a major game-changer in support of mechanised operations in future conflicts,'' the release added.

Gen Naravane said this was a welcome addition to the Army's capabilities, and will reduce the fatigue and load on the men who undertake difficult tasks in difficult terrain, the release said.

