Nvidia GeForce Now supports 120fps game streaming on Pixel 6 Pro

Nvidia has enabled Pixel 6 Pro, Google's latest flagship smartphone, to stream GeForce Now cloud game service at 120fps with its RTX 3080 membership tier.

Previously, the feature was available only on select Samsung phones including the S21 series, S20 FE EG and Note 20 Ultra 5G, according to Nvidia's updated support page which was initially spotted by XDA Developers.

With GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership, the Google Pixel 6 Pro users can now get the highest-performance cloud gaming experience possible. Introduced in October 2021, this membership tier supports a maximum streaming resolution of 1080p and 120 frames per second.

As per the information available on the support page, users are required to manually enable 120fps mode in the GeForce NOW app. Simply, open the app and go to Settings > GeForce NOW > Stream quality. You will need to adjust the resolution to match your phone, and you must set the frame rate to 120fps.

GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership is currently limited to select regions including Europe and North America. For more information on the plan's availability, head over to the official page.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. Under the hood, the handset has Tensor SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 4x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has an 11.1-megapixel sensor on the front.

Lastly, the Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a 5,003mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging.